Jack A. Henry Sells 2,325 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

