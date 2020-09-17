IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.83 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

