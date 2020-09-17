Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITI. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 125.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

