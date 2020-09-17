iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $10.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

