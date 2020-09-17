IOST Reaches One Day Volume of $95.07 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. IOST has a market capitalization of $97.31 million and $95.07 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Upbit and CoinZest. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.04385203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034934 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,092,167,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,163,627,021 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitrue, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDAX, Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Koinex, WazirX, Livecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Bitkub, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Huobi, BitMart, Zebpay, Bithumb, Ethfinex, DragonEX, CoinBene, GOPAX, Coineal, OTCBTC, ABCC and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.