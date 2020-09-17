Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,863 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.