Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,220 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,505% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 put options.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

