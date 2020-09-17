Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,069% compared to the average volume of 208 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock worth $14,109,825 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.