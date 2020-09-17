Investors Buy High Volume of Illumina Put Options (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,020 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 696 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.56.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $322.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.