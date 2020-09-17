InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Up 16.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 141,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 36,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICMB. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICMB)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

