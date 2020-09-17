Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000.

BSAE opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

