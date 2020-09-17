Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.47

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

