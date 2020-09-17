International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 101.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

