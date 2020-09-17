International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Down 9.7%

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 1,500,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 212,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Several analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $202,342.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

