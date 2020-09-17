Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,700 shares of company stock worth $30,862,324. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

