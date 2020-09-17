Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

