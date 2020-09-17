Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

