Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.86.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.