Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Casey M. Tansey Sells 12,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INSP stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

