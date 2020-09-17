Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky Sells 20,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 66.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 211,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 16,557.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

