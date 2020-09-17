Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky Sells 20,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ INSM opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.65.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
