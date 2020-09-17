Insider Selling: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$100,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,137.72.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$420.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3786298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.