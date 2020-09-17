Insider Selling: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 132,890 Shares of Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.