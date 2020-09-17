Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells 6,350 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $96,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,896,530.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

