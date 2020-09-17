Insider Selling: InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $685,174.50.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

Shares of NVTA opened at $40.07 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.26.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 102,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 26,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after buying an additional 216,377 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in InVitae by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

