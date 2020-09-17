Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,863 shares in the company, valued at $944,533.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 604.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 82,673 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 312.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 132.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

