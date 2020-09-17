Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,884,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60.

On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,996,916.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of -55.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

