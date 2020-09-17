Insider Selling: Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

