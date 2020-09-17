Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells 973 Shares of Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMT stock opened at $263.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.76. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

