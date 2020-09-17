Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 7,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

