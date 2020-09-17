Insider Buying: Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Insider Buys A$17,112.00 in Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 5,704 shares of Tamawood stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,112.00 ($12,222.86).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamawood alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 5,642 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,926.00 ($12,090.00).

On Monday, August 31st, Lev Mizikovsky 572,652 shares of Tamawood stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.53.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Tamawood’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.