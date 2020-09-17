Insider Buying: IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) Insider Purchases 117,585 Shares of Stock

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) insider Andrew Blattman purchased 117,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.96 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$818,391.60 ($584,565.43).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 2.02%. IPH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

