Insider Buying: Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,510.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GP opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Greenpower Motr has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

