Insider Buying: Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,510.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GP opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Greenpower Motr has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Greenpower Motr

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

