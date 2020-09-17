Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Acquires £28,514.70 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Usman Nabi purchased 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £28,514.70 ($37,259.51).

LON:DOM opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.50) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 1 year low of GBX 237.92 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 526.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

