Insider Buying: Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £138.08 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, for a total transaction of £138.08 ($180.43).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 862 ($11.26) on Thursday. Britvic Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 835.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 770.71.

Get Britvic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.