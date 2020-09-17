Insider Buying: Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas Sanders purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About Breaker Resources

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold deposits in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other mineral deposits. As of June 30, 2019, it held approximately 1,035 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application across the Lake Roe, Pinjin, and Ularring Rock Project areas.

