Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

