Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Receives $3.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of III opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

