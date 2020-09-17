INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

