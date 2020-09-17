Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered IMV from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

IMV stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

