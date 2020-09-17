Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMMU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.85.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

