IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.88

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.88 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.16), with a volume of 83657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.35 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.29.

In related news, insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £457.65 ($598.00).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

