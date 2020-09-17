IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.83.
A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.
IEX stock opened at $186.46 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,300,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
