IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.83.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

IEX stock opened at $186.46 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,300,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

