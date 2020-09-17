Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp (CVE:ID) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 111,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 225,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp., a software development company, develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, a proprietary email encryption technology for organizations, as well as medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators on a monthly subscription basis.

