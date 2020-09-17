Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NYSE H opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.