Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.42

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 93257313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hurricane Energy to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hurricane Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.61.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

