HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Yamini Rangan Sells 4,273 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $277.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $320.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 244.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $64,938,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 61.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,508,000 after purchasing an additional 256,975 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.