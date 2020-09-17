HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $277.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $64,938,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after buying an additional 256,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

