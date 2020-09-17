HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Kim M. Rivera Sells 97,324 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HPQ opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after purchasing an additional 974,006 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.