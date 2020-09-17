HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of HollyFrontier worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,303,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 27.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 468,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE HFC opened at $22.52 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

