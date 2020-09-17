HML (LON:HMLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.00

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 2179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

HML (LON:HMLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from HML’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. HML’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

