HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.42

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTCMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.15.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.